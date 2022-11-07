Lee Johnson will move from dictatorship to democracy to change the culture at Hibernian.

Ahead of Tuesday's Scottish Premiership match at home to Ross County, the former Sunderland, Bristol City and Barnsley manager said: "What I would like to do now is try to take us to that next level, certainly tactically.

"The lads understand the philosophy of play now, but we just need to start thinking a little bit smarter on the pitch.

"It has probably been a bit more of a dictatorship, if you like, up to now based on the way I want to play.

"I think the boys understand it and I want them to solve the problems in the games now.

"It is the way we will do our post-match debrief for example. I want that to be more player-led rather than coach-led and we can be there to guide them.

"I need to encourage these young lads like Nohan Kenneh, an important player for us now, to have a voice to make sure these solutions on the pitch are being taken by them based on the principles of how we play."