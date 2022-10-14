George Cummins, BBC Sport

D﻿ejan Kulusevski had an MRI scan on Friday morning to check on the severity of an injury he picked up in the last few minutes of training on Thursday.

Antonio Conte said earlier this week that the Swede was "almost ready" to feature against Frankfurt in the Champions League and the club are hopeful it will only be a minor setback. However, Conte refused to reveal whether the winger is out of Wednesday’s trip to Old Trafford.

Kulusevski joins Emerson Royal, who is suspended, on the sidelines tomorrow. Conte was asked who will replace him at right wing-back.

"We played without Emerson at Brighton and I was really pleased with Matthew [Doherty]," he said in his pre-match news conference.

"He's struggled, this guy, to come back to a good level. Last season he struggled but then he became a really important player for us. Also Djed [Spence], he's working and he's improving and he's starting to understand which is the demand to stay at Tottenham. I'm pleased to have more options."