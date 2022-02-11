Low on Tuchel, goalkeeper decisions and strike partnership

Chelsea's first-team coach Zsolt Low has been speaking before the Blues take on Palmeiras in the Club World Cup final on Saturday.

Low has had to step in with manager Thomas Tuchel still isolating after testing positive for Covid-19.

Here is what the coach had to say:

They "hope" Tuchel can be cleared to travel and link up with the squad "as soon as possible". The final takes place at 16:30 GMT in Abu Dhabi and Low says there is "still a lot of time. We hope he can come but if not we are well prepared, we have a lot of meetings. We talk about the game, we analyse the game and see what we can do better. We're absolutely clear what to do better in the second game.”

Edouard Mendy was "a little tired" on his return from the Africa Cup of Nations but the Blues goalkeeper is "in a very good mood. Always has a big smile on his face. He's very important to the group. He gives a lot of energy."

On whether Mendy comes back into the side or Kepa - who has impressed with his form of late - keeps his place: "Both goalkeepers had a big performance last week. This is why it's a question just for this game."

Low says the semi-final win against Al Hilal took a lot out of the team off the back of a long journey and adjusting to the time difference: "In the first days we fought hard to find a good rhythm and find energy for players again. Then we play Al Hilal, it was very difficult to beat them, then two days to prepare for the final. It's not an exclusive situation. We don't try to find excuses but we don't see a big advantage right now."

He says everyone at the club is "happy" to see Romelu Lukaku back on the scoresheet: "For a striker, his confidence, it's very important to score." Low also acknowledged the partnership with Kai Havertz, saying "Kai and Romelu work very well."

Follow Friday's news conferences and weekend football build-up