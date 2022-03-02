Patience prevails over Peterborough

Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

Quickly, a word on Peterborough, who can go into the remainder of their season with a boost. The way they held out Manchester City - with resistance and resilience - for an hour deserves credit.

For a third game in a row, City struggled to get above 7/10 at best. Passes overhit, underhit, or mistimed. Shots not accurate.

But one thing you can always praise a Pep Guardiola side for is patience and that's what would be needed against Peterborough. Waiting for a pocket of space, waiting to finally connect with a ball perfectly.

Mahrez got the space in box, turned it home in typical Mahrez fashion. The second, a perfectly weighted ball over the top for Grealish to control and slot home.

A fifth quarter-final in six seasons under Guardiola, Manchester City will aim for the domestic trophy they've won the least under the Abu Dhabi ownership. A third FA Cup in the offing?

A final word on the emotion of the occasion too. What a brilliant gesture from club captain Fernandinho to hand the armband to Oleksandr Zinchenko. The family of Manchester City - of Manchester, Europe and the world - standing with him in solidarity.

Football isn’t important, but I hope it offered the distraction Guardiola mentioned for a couple of hours to Zinchenko and his family.