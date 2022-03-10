Fernandinho brings up Champions League century
Fernandinho has become the fourth Brazilian to make 100 Champions League appearances after Roberto Carlos (120), Dani Alves (111) and Marcelo (101).
Well… 100 UCL games. I am very proud and also very grateful to the two teams I played for. It's a huge achievement for me and thanks to my teammates and everyone who was involved in this. pic.twitter.com/Dz7SDusgHW— Fernandinho (@fernandinho) March 9, 2022
