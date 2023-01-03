Brentford manager Thomas Frank speaking to BBC Sport: "What a night! I can't praise the players enough, they are incredible.

"The attitude, effort, hard work and togetherness - everything they put together to beat a team like Liverpool.

"It's simply impressive that we beat Manchester City away, drew with Tottenham when we should have won, beat West Ham and now beaten Liverpool.

"We've been very consistent with what we've tried to do. Then it's about the very important player discipline - they work very hard and want to go that extra yard for each other.

"It's incredible to be in seventh. If you see the run of games we have been through, that's very impressive.

"We need to celebrate and enjoy the moment but then we need to be at our best to beat West Ham in the FA Cup on Saturday."