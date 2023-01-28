Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis believes the players have to take responsibility for the club's recent slump, with manager Jim Goodwin fighting to keep his job.

The Pittodrie side have lost seven of their last nine games, and crashed out of the Scottish Cup to six-tier Darvel in their last outing.

"It would be way to easy just to point the finger at one person," Lewis said. "It is a collective - we win and lose as a team and we need to take it on the chin and look to put things right.

"I think we have all let ourselves down, we have let the supporters down, and we have let the football club down, especially in the last couple of games.

"There have been a lot of frank and honest and hard conversations had over the last week or so, and it is never nice, but it is to be expected when you come across difficult situations and times like this."

When asked about the criticism that has been thrown at Aberdeen by the fans and the media, Lewis said: "You can’t ignore the things that are said, but you have to try and do what you know is right and work hard.

"There is no quick fix, there is no quick answer. A result on Saturday isn’t just going to make everyone forget what has happened.

"There is only way to put it right, with our performances and our results. You have to look forward, you have to do as much as you possibly can and try and change the tide a little bit."