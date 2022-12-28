Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

Better to win a poor game than lose a good one, especially when you’re at the bottom of the league, so nobody in gold was complaining about the standard of football at Goodison on Monday when Rayan Ait-Nouri popped up for the winning goal.

It really had been a messy match. Both teams were stacked with players who can perform to much higher standards, but as the game proceeded mostly to a murmured soundtrack, they seemed to share the obvious tension of the supporters.

Neither side seemed to feel the nerve-settling benefit of a goal in the first quarter. It still felt like a better point for Wolves than Everton, though, even before Ait-Nouri trebled it. If Julen Lopetegui steers Wolves to safe harbour this season, we shall probably say that the course was set there.

Much of the chat I have heard and read since Monday has concerned Lopetegui’s management of his team during the game, and his deployment of substitutes. Three combined to score the winning goal - always a handy trick for a new manager to get the supporters onside, that.

Lopetegui explained that the late introduction of Toti as a third central defender was in response to a concerning number of crosses entering Wolves’ penalty area. This has been widely acclaimed on social media as a brilliant move, and your correspondent is happy to admit that he did not say so in commentary at the time.

If it is true, as was suggested to me on Tuesday, that the plan was to introduce an extra defender to invite Everton to attack, therefore leaving room behind for Traore to gallop into, that was high-level thinking amid the tension of a high-stakes match.

"We have not done anything yet,” said Lopetegui, answering questions patiently in his media round afterwards. That’s quite true, in so far as Wolves remain in the relegation places - but they have done something not to be undervalued. Their supporters bounced out of Goodison Park, their optimism and excitement renewed.

Moreover, as the players tumbled in front of them, and the substitutes and staff on the other side did the same, it felt like the connection between the club and the fans - often strained of late - was being refreshed. The good news will have travelled.

Money has already been spent on Matheus Cunha, with more surely to follow soon. Some games, like Monday’s, are too scrambled to lend themselves well to much analysis from outside.

Wolves fans can let Lopetegui deal with all that, and will greet Manchester United at Molineux on Saturday with lighter hearts and louder voices.