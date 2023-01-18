Chelsea and England midfielder Conor Gallagher has been linked with a return to Crystal Palace, where he had a successful loan spell last season.

"If you're Conor Gallagher, it's a really difficult decision - do you have to reluctantly accept that you are never quite going to be the main man at Chelsea?" said the Daily Telegraph's Luke Edwards on the latest episode of Transfer Gossip Daily.

"I think we're at a stage now where he has to have serious conversations with the people around him and at Chelsea, including manager Graham Potter, to find where he fits in.

"I think he's on the brink of having to accept that it's time to leave Chelsea. I know Potter likes him and he's been playing, but is that enough?

"I think for him to really blossom as a footballer, he needs to go somewhere where he's the main man. It might be Palace, it might be Newcastle - I think a move to Newcastle would be perfect for him and I know Newcastle are very interested, now it emerges Palace are.

"It just shows there are a lot of clubs who want to play him and give him a far more prominent position in the forward planning of their club than Chelsea are doing.

"I expect there will be at least five or six teams in the Premier League who will be interested in signing Conor Gallagher - if he decides he wants to leave Chelsea."

