We asked for your reaction to Tuesday's game at Old Trafford.

Here are some of your comments:

Manchester United fans

Dai: Casemiro different class, United look so much better without Ronaldo and did do even when he was still at the club.

Paul: Since Casemiro arrived there's been a marked improvement all over the pitch! Rashford seems like a new man and even Martial looks to be enjoying his football again or could all of this be down to the no nonsense of Erik ten Hag?

Rod: What struck me was how we played as a team. Our back four showed cohesion for most of the game. Casemiro, Shaw, Wan-Bissaka and Rashford stood out for me. Onwards and upwards is Ten Hag's demand - and so it’s proving on the pitch. May it continue.

Nottingham Forest fans

Mike: Not up to scratch, passing very poor, too much respect for United, too many times we gave the ball away. If we give teams this much space we will be back in the Championship. It’s past the time now to say we’re a new team. I like the manager but the players are not playing for him, too many passing the buck.

Clairey: If we want any chance of survival we need to score goals and we need a striker that will do that. Manchester United could have scored double what they did and we didn’t have anything in response, our chances came from midfield. Two steps backwards after the World Cup, we need to get it together if we want to survive.