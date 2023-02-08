In the latest episode of the Tony Bellew Is Angry podcast, the former professional boxer and lifelong Evertonian is joined by one of his heroes - Duncan Ferguson.

The former Everton striker and interim manager opens up on some of his well-documented moments of anger and offers fascinating explanations, lessons learned and things he would change if he could.

Ferguson said he thrived on the pressures that came with being made Everton captain by Howard Kendall.

He said: "When he made me captain in 1998 I felt a real responsibility, a heavy weight. The team was struggling - we were up against it - and the fans were looking at me to try to drag that team through.

"I thrived on that responsibility and that leadership role Howard gave me. We just happened to scrape through that season. That was really when I thrived."

Ferguson also touched on his move away from Goodison Park that followed, which he said wasn't his choice.

On the move to Newcastle United, he said: "It was tough for me leaving Everton because I didn’t want to leave. I never asked for a transfer, I never asked for a move. It was just the way it went in the end.

"I enjoyed my time at Newcastle. I like the Geordies, they are good people. I loved it up there - but it wasn’t Everton. It wasn’t Everton because I’m an Everton man, and that’s where my heart was."

Listen to the episode on BBC Sounds now