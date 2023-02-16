Chelsea v Southampton: Pick of the stats
Raheem Sterling has been involved in 12 goals in 19 Premier League games against Southampton (eight goals, four assists), netting Chelsea's goal in their 2-1 loss earlier this season. Only against West Ham (14) has he been involved in more in the top flight.
Southampton are looking to complete their first league double over Chelsea since the 1987-88 campaign - their 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge that season saw a 17-year-old Alan Shearer make his senior English league debut.
Southampton have given 5,060 minutes to players under the age of 21 in the Premier League this season, more than any other team, with eight different players featuring (Lavia, Bazunu, Mara, Bella-Kotchap, Edozie, Larios, Alcaraz, Sulemana). Indeed, at this stage of a Premier League season (22 games), only Manchester United in 1995-96 (6,658) and Manchester City in 2007-08 (5,131) have awarded more such minutes.