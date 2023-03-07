Kettlewell named Manager of the Month

Stuart Kettlewell has been named the Scottish Premiership Manager of the Month for February.

Victories against Hearts and St Mirren while in interim charge saw Kettlewell appointed manager on a permanent basis, before a 1-1 draw against Kilmarnock wrapped up the month for the Fir Park side.

“This is a reward for the amount of effort the staff at this club have put in this last month,” manager Stuart Kettlewell said.

“We have faced some really difficult circumstances and it has taken everyone, from footballing staff to the ground staff, to work extremely hard to help the club get through it.

“It has been a good start but our job is far from done and now I want us to continue moving forward for a strong end to the season.”