Sutton's prediction: 1-1

Tottenham have been so inconsistent all season that I don't think any result for them is a huge shock, whether it be them beating Manchester City or losing to Championship side Sheffield United in the FA Cup.

You just don't know what you are going to get from Spurs from one week to the next, which makes predicting their results almost impossible - although I did call their defeat by the Blades correctly, by the way.

Spurs' only chance of a trophy now is in the Champions League, and they are not going to win that.

I don't see them winning at Molineux either. Wolves are still scrapping for survival and, although they might not offer much going forward, they also don't give very much away.

AntsLive's prediction: 0-2

