M﻿ike Richards, Unholy Trinity, external

Sean Dyche has been keen to emphasise the improvements that have been made in Everton’s mentality since his arrival – with Saturday’s comeback draw against Chelsea further evidence of this.

At a time in the season when every point is vital in the tightest of relegation battles, the importance of this result shouldn’t be underestimated.

Every Evertonian will have witnessed multiple Everton sides crumble after going behind over the years. Social media comments after Chelsea took the lead reiterated this mindset among the fan base.

Recent weeks have shown this version of Everton have a new-found resilience, along with an emerging backbone. Whether it’s protecting a lead or trying to regain parity, the players have clearly shifted their mentality.

Belief and playing with a ‘never-say-die’ attitude can go a long way. As fans, when you see it with your own eyes, you instantly (re)connect with the players.

Players displaying that they have the stomach for the fight is often the most important trait you can display when fighting for your Premier League lives. For us fans, it’s the bare minimum.

Outside of the clear improvement in mentality, it feels only fair to end this week’s piece with two words of great satisfaction... Ellis Simms.