Gracia on Southampton win, 'unforgettable' FA Cup memories and Rodrigo injury
- Published
Javi Gracia has been speaking to the media before Leeds' FA Cup fifth round tie at Fulham on Tuesday.
Here are the key lines from his press conference:
Gracia will have the same squad available to him as he did for the 1-0 win over Southampton in the Premier League, bar the suspended Sam Greenwood. The midfielder has collected two cautions in the competition to date so misses out.
Pascal Struijk (concussion) and Liam Cooper are likely to be ready for Saturday's match at Chelsea but will not be risked at Craven Cottage, where injuries rule out Luis Sinisterra, Adam Forshaw, Stuart Dallas and Rodrigo.
He said Rodrigo is working hard and improving, but "I don't know when he is going to be ready".
Gracia said the mood since Saturday's win has been good and "I've enjoyed these days training after a great result".
The win over Southampton was "really important in terms of confidence".
Gracia is a big fan of the FA Cup and, after leading Watford to the final in 2018, he said: "That experience was something amazing and I would like to live it again."
He was asked if the competition is a distraction from the Premier League and said: "Of course I prefer not to play three games in eight days, but if we play a good game and are able to win it will be something really good for us."