Bournemouth will monitor Jefferson Lerma, who is doubtful because of a muscle issue which ruled him out of the 3-2 defeat at Arsenal.

The Cherries are still without injured trio Marcus Tavernier, Junior Stanislas and Hamed Traore.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp may pick the same starting line-up which began Sunday's 7-0 win against Manchester United.

Luis Diaz, Thiago, Calvin Ramsay and Joe Gomez remain absent through injury.

Predict the Cherries XI

Who will make the Reds starting line-up?