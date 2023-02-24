Sutton's predictions: West Ham v Nottingham Forest

Sutton's prediction: 1-1

West Ham manager David Moyes has been given the full support of the club's board this week, but his future still looks far from secure.

I am a fan of Moyes and it's great to see managers get that kind of backing and be given more time, but ultimately it is fan power which will decide whether he stays or not and this has become a must-win game for him.

If West Ham don't beat Nottingham Forest on Saturday then I fear things will turn ugly at London Stadium and the home crowd will be calling for Moyes to go.

Moyes is partly a victim of raising expectations by finishing seventh last season, and I hope he does win this game because he deserves to keep his job, but his side are definitely underachieving this time around after some expensive signings last summer.

Forest are five points and five places above the Hammers and far from safe themselves. They also have the worst away record in the top flight this season, with one win and only six points in total from 11 games.

Steve Cooper's side got away with one, somehow, by nicking a draw against Manchester City last weekend - but I don't look at Forest and think many teams are going to struggle to break them down.

West Ham might, though. We looked at them on this week's Monday Night Club on BBC Radio 5 Live and none of their attackers are hitting the same numbers, goal-wise, as they did last season. The whole team are not as dangerous from set-pieces, either.

If things are going to change on Saturday a lot will depend on Danny Ings, who will be fit to start against Forest, but it's still hard to make a case for the Hammers to get the win Moyes needs, and I don't know whether a draw will be enough for him.

Ronnie's prediction: 1-1

This is going to be a real battle, a very scrappy game.

I have been really excited about Forest because they have some of the young Welsh boys playing for them - Brennan Johnson and Neco Williams.

