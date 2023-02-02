Beale on key trio's future, Raskin & injuries clearing
- Published
Martin Dowden, BBC Sport Scotland
Rangers manager Michael Beale has been speaking to the media before the weekend game with Ross County.
Here are the key lines from the press conference:
Beale says he would be able to cope if Ryan Kent, Alfredo Morelos and Malik Tillman weren’t there given the options he has in his squad. He revealed he has more clarity on the trio's futures than he is able to say publicly.
Rangers “laid down a marker” with the 3-0 win over Hearts on Wednesday when Beale says people were waiting for them to slip up.
He is hoping for clearance to arrive soon for Nicolas Raskin, who is an “exciting” addition but has to earn his right to play in the team.
Ianis Hagi – who was in the squad last weekend after a year out with a knee injury - was given a couple of down days and is back training. Was never going to be involved against Hearts.
Kemar Roofe is back outside with the team and could feature on Saturday. John Souttar is in individual training, progressing well and had a small reaction last week but was close to being in the squad.