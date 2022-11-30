St Johnstone mourn death of former chairman Lamond

S﻿t Johnstone are "deeply saddened" by the death of former director and chairman Alex Lamond.

H﻿e joined the club's board in 1974 and followed in his father's footsteps by going on to become chairman, a role he held until Geoff Brown took office in 1986.

T﻿he club say Lamond steered them through "some turbulent times" in the 1970s and 80s, with his final visit to McDiarmid Park coming in August this year when he attended the reunion of the 1983 First Division-winning squad.

"Our thoughts are with his widow Irene and family", the club's statement added.