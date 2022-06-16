After opening the season against Tottenham in London, Southampton will host Leeds in their first home game on 13 August.

With south coast neighbours Bournemouth returning to the Premier League, the Saints will head to Vitality Stadium on 18 October, before hosting the Cherries on 26 April 2023.

Southampton went undefeated in the league against champions Manchester City last season and will travel to Etihad Stadium on 8 October.

Over Christmas, Southampton play Brighton on Boxing Day at St Mary's before a newly promoted double away at Fulham on New Year's Eve and at home to Nottingham Forest on 2 January 2023.

They will close out the season on 28 May 2023, with Liverpool the visitors.