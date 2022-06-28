'Several clubs interested in Juranovic'

Celtic right-back Josip Juranovic's agent, Hussein Algaaod, has told the Index outlet in Croatia that several clubs from five leagues have shown an interest in the 26-year-old but stressed that there is "no concrete agreement" as yet, that the Scottish champions do not want to sell and that the quoted sale price of £15m is not fixed. (Daily Record), external

Croatia right-back Josip Juranovic, whose return to Celtic's pre-season training has been delayed through international duty, sent a cryptic social media message to team-mate Joe Hart amid transfer links with Atletico Madrid, telling the goalkeeper: "See you soon mate! Keep everything safe." (The Herald), external

Manager Ange Postecoglou insists he will not put timelines on any of his Celtic transfer business this summer as deals for 21-year-old Lanus left-back Alexandro Bernabei and 23-year-old winger Jota, who was on loan from Benfica last season, are awaited. (The National), external

As Celtic players returned for pre-season training, winger Jota, for whom an agreement has been reached with Benfica in a deal worth £6.4m, was pictured at a music festival in Portugal as an announcement is awaited this week. (Daily Record), external

Rangers and Celtic have made opening bids for Motherwell midfielder Bailey Rice, who turns 16 later this year, but they also face English Premier League competition for his signature. (Scottish Daily Express), external

