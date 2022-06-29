Taiwo Awoniyi has the potential to settle in the Premier League better than the likes of Chelsea's Timo Werner and Jadon Sancho of Manchester United, according to FourFourTwo's Ed McCambridge.

The Berlin-based journalist told BBC Radio Nottingham: "We’ve seen several Bundesliga forwards move to English football and struggle in recent seasons.

"I would say Nottingham Forest fans should be very excited about this, because Awoniyi has the potential to be a huge success in English football and I think he will fare a lot better than the likes of Werner and Sancho - if Forest can play to his strengths.

"I do see some parallels between the way Nottingham Forest will be playing next season and the way Awoniyi used to play at Union Berlin, which is encouraging.

"Union don’t tend to create swathes of chances. They are a counter-attacking side and they rely on burying the few chances that they do get and Taiwo Awoniyi has been a massive part of that.

"As much as I would love to see Nottingham Forest storm the Premier League, it is very likely they will be playing in a similar way. They are going to have to be defensively solid and counter attack well.

"Fans should be quite excited to know they have just brought in a guy who is very good at making the most of the few chances that he gets."

Hear more from McCambridge on Awoniyi on BBC Sounds