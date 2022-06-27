'Ten Hag knows he would be perfect for the plans'

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

As is usual, Manchester United have been linked with scores of players this summer.

One stands out above the rest. Even in better times, when Sir Alex Ferguson was at the helm, United's recruitment department always knew which player the Scot wanted beyond any other.

Second or even third choice targets in other positions would be accepted if the number one option was snared.

They are having the same feeling now about Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong.

Erik ten Hag knows the Netherlands international from their time together at Ajax. He understands the way De Jong plays and knows he would be perfect for the plans he has for his time at Old Trafford.

The alternatives, it has been established, simply do not fit the template, or are not good enough.

Ten Hag wants to strengthen a range of positions - and he certainly wants an attacker. But central midfield is key and there is a feeling if De Jong is not part of the package, the new manager will be operating from a weaker position than he wanted.