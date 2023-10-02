Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Teenage midfielder Kobbie Mainoo took part in the open section of training at Manchester United on Monday.

The 18-year-old impressed during the pre-season encounter with Arsenal in New York, but suffered an ankle injury in the following game against Real Madrid.

There was no sign of winger Jadon Sancho, who is still exiled from Erik ten Hag's squad for disciplinary reasons.

Midfielder Donny van de Beek did train even though he is not registered for the Champions League.