Former Premier League striker Jermaine Beckford says Nottingham Forest adapted well after having Moussa Niakhate sent-off in Sunday's 1-1 draw with Brentford.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast, he said: "Any team that goes down to 10 men with 35 minutes remaining of the game, they've got to make it really difficult to be beaten.

"I've played against teams where the opposition have gone down to 10 men and they drop deep, make the pitch really narrow and fill all of the spaces to make it difficult to break them down. That's what Forest did.

"They managed to somehow grab an equaliser which was something I wasn't expecting to see. It lacked quality and was a tough watch at times."

Former Manchester City defender Nedum Onuoha added: "The ability to hang in with 10 players is a good thing and they did have the threat on the break. You need to have that solid foundation to begin with to even exist in the Premier League. Credit to them for getting the goal to make it 1-1 but they didn't create much apart from that.

"Forest fans will come away a little bit disappointed that they didn't create more in the first 30 minutes because I thought they dominated really well. However, in the second half Brentford were clearly the better of the two sides."

Listen to the full episode on BBC Sounds