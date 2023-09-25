Newcastle United "needed a result like this" to announce their intentions this season, says True Faith podcaster Charlotte Robson.

The Magpies thrashed Sheffield United 8-0 at Bramall Lane on Sunday, despite a tricky trip to Milan in midweek in the Champions League.

Robson told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast that Howe's team have laid down a marker.

"It was completely ridiculous," he said. "Record-breaking, everybody having a go for fun. I don't want to disrespect Sheffield United but 8-0 is a pretty comprehensive result.

"I also think we could have scored more, probably nine or ten and there wa sa penalty call that did not go our way.

"We needed a result like that and I put it down to Howe and the team."

She also reserved special praise for the scorers of Newcastle's first two goals.

"To have two Geordies in Sean Longstaff and Dan Burn getting those, I loved it," she said.

