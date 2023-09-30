Analysis: West Ham 2-0 Sheff Utd

Michael Beardmore, BBC Sport

The only way was up for Sheffield United after last weekend's Bramall Lane capitulation against Newcastle - but this was arguably a pretty small step on a very long climb.

The defensive uncertainties that were punished so ruthlessly by the Magpies were again on show and the Blades were fortunate not to concede more than twice at London Stadium.

Paul Heckingbottom will have taken some positives - and his side did create chances against the Hammers but Oli McBurnie was unable to take the best of their opportunities that fell his way.

But the Blades are not alone in their struggles and that will give them hope of launching a survival bid as the season progresses.

However, next weekend's trip to Fulham already looks an important one - the Cottagers are not the team they were last season and Heckingbottom's men badly need a result before the international break.

To do so, they simply must patch up the Premier League's leakiest defence - that's 19 goals conceded in seven games now and this is the first time the Blades have let in two or more for six games running since 2011.