Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

"Being quite early on in my Leeds journey, I'm learning all of the classics," Rebecca Grace tells BBC Radio Leeds. "I love it."

Grace has been a Leeds United fan for a year and a half. She has experienced the pain of relegation and now the stirring of the club as it begins to stomp through the Championship. Supporting United is already appealing to all her senses, particularly the sounds on matchday.

"New chants, particularly the one at the weekend with the Dutch players to the tune of Rocking All Over The World by Status Quo, are amusing, and just show the happiness among the fans," she says.

Those near her are making up rhymes about the Netherlands trio of Crysencio Summerville, Joel Piroe and Pascal Struijk or figuratively pushing pineapples and shaking trees to Black Lace's Agadoo in praise of star midfielder Ethan Ampadu.

"I must admit Leeds fans are very creative," adds Grace. "It's been great to hear these chants and watch the fans in the ground getting behind the team again."

The latest songs represent a reconnection between supporters and players as they watch attractive football under manager Daniel Farke.

After Saturday's commanding victory over Watford, many fans have said they have not had so much fun at Elland Road since the coronavirus pandemic cut short their communal viewing of Bielsa-ball in the promotion campaign.

Grace's allegiance has not been dissipated by the misery of relegation in her first full season as a fan - far from it in fact.

"There was a very surreal moment for me where I was wearing my Leeds shirt at Leeds Festival and within five minutes, people were high-fiving me, just complete strangers," she said.

"I was in a mosh pit and they came up to me randomly and went, 'Leeds, Leeds, Leeds!' and then disappeared off into the ether."

"What a brilliant club and community. You don't need to know anybody but the moment you hear Marching on Together at Elland Road, the hairs stand up on the back of your neck and everybody gets together. Once you're in, you're in. Everybody is loyal. There is no exit ramp apparently."

Strap yourself in for the ride, Rebecca!