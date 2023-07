Danilo could be on the verge of completing a £6m move to Rangers from Feyenoord, with the Brazilian striker set to double his salary at Ibrox. (De Telegraf via Football Scotland)

Rangers have tabled one final 'take-it-or-leave-it' bid to prise striker Danilo away from Feyenoord. (Daily Record)

Read all of Monday's Scottish gossip.