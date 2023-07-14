Former Magpies striker Shola Ameobi has hailed the impact of Newcastle's owners in improving standards at the club.

Since Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund bought 80% of Newcastle in October 2021, the side's on-pitch performances have improved drastically and there will be Champions League football played at St James' Park for the first time since 2002-2003 after last season's fourth-placed finish.

"We can't take anything away from what the ownership have done," Ameobi, now the club's loan player manager, told BBC Radio Newcastle's Newcastle United podcast.

"The investment they've put in, the infrastructure they've put in place to help it grow and be sustainable so we can enjoy more seasons like this."

"Being an ex-player and now being part of the club - it's so exciting.

"There's a base now we can build from. The team have done an amazing job last season.

"It's going to be very difficult going into this season but we know we've got ownership, structure and leadership that know what they're doing and that want to continue to push and Eddie, his team, the staff and the players will do that.

"When we have that synergy good things happen."

