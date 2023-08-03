Thomas Kaminski said "it''s unbelievable to be here" after joining Luton Town from Blackburn Rovers.

The goalkeeper has won three top-flight titles across Europe during his time with FC Copenhagen and Anderlecht, but this will be his first taste of Premier League action.

After signing from Championship side Blackburn, he said: "I’m delighted to be here and looking forward to the opportunity.

"The Premier League is the best league in the world, to play in the Premier League is a dream for every footballer and it’s unbelievable to be here.

"Knowing Luton’s story and playing against them, it’s a well organised team. You can see the togetherness on the pitch, I’ve spoke many times to Amari’i Bell who was my teammate at Blackburn and he called it home, so it gave me a great feeling about the club."