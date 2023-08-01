Brendan Rodgers said his Celtic Park reintroduction felt like being at home with family.

The manager received a warm reception from the home supporters before Celtic beat Athletic Bilbao 3-2 win in James Forrest's testimonial game.

"Amazing. It feels like home,” said Rodgers.

"I have been fortunate enough in my career to have managed some fantastic clubs and some big clubs but there is nothing giving me the feeling of being back here with people that I would regard as family, and just being in the arena here.

"I am looking forward to it, I am going to relish every second of it. I think going away probably made me realise what I had and I was never sure if I would have that again.

"So to be able to have the chance to have that again, I am really going to enjoy it, on the pitch, with the players, with the staff, and obviously with the supporters.

"But for that I need to win and I need to prove myself again."

Amid a crowd of 43,447, there was sparse attendance in the standing section, whose members expressed their displeasure over Rodgers' appointment on social media in June.