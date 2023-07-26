'Celtic will be the next step for me' - Nawrocki

New Celtic signing Maik Nawrocki says he is “excited” for Champions League football.

The 22-year-old centre-back, who has joined for an undisclosed fee from Legia Warsaw in his homeland, suggests Celtic’s possession-based football is his “style”.

“Celtic will be the next step for me, I’m very happy,” Nawrocki said.

“I feel very welcomed, people have been nice to me and I feel very, very good here.

“Legia Warsaw were top of the table, so we had a lot of possession. That is my type of style, so I think I will fit in here.

“We were the biggest team in Poland, so there was a lot of pressure, which I’m used to, but it’s different because we didn’t have Champions League football there, but I’m more excited and looking forward to it.”