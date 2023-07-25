Luton Town left-back Amari'i Bell says he plays back the moment the Hatters earned promotion to the Premier League for the first time in his head regularly.

Bell has returned to pre-season training after a busy summer in which he reached the CONCACAF Gold Cup semi-finals with Jamaica.

"I'm still reliving the play-off final moments in my head," he told the club website., external

"Obviously they are amazing.

"It's still surreal when I think about it. I still remember the crowd - the final moments and when they missed their last penalty.

"It's amazing and something I'm so glad I experienced."

After numerous loans in the lower leagues - and four years in the Championship with Blackburn Rovers and Luton - Bell will play top-flight football for the first time and he is determined to cherish the moment it was clinched.

"I've watched it back a bit to be fair," he added.

"The first time I watched it back I was with Gabe (Gabriel Osho).

"You could just see what it meant to him as well but for me it was crazy and amazing at the same time."