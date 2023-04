Manchester United midfielder Casemiro is a summer transfer target for Thomas Tuchel at Bayern Munich. (Kicker - in German, external)

Meanwhile, Bayern have no intention of selling 20-year-old Netherlands midfielder Ryan Gravenberch this summer, despite interest from United, Arsenal and Liverpool. (CaughtOffside, external)

United are preparing a bid for Monaco's Brazilian right-back Vanderson, 21, but could face competition from several other Premier League sides. (RMC Sport via Sun, external)

