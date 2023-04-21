On injuries, Mayes said: "I think everyone is OK. The medical team will feedback to me later today. Hopefully, we're all fine."

But he added: "I might make changes on Sunday as we've got fresh players available. We'll have to see what we've got."

On Thursday's Europa Conference League win over Genk, external: "It's always nice to reach the semi-final of any cup competition, so it was really enjoyable to see the boys playing well and scoring goals. We can park it for a few weeks and now our focus is Premier League fixtures."

When asked about Declan Rice's impressive recent performances, Moyes said: "When you're 23/24 like Dec is, you should be learning all the time and whenever he goes away with England he comes back an improved player. We're delighted to have him playing so well for us and long may that continue. I've talked about his value and it's up to other people to make that judgement."

Moyes praised the "brilliant job" done by Bournemouth counterpart Gary O'Neil, adding: "I see a really good team and they're just about safe. They've beaten Liverpool and Tottenham and ran Arsenal really close, so Bournemouth are showing good signs."