Dominic Calvert-Lewin believes he is getting "better and better", with sharpness and confidence returning, as he continues to come back to full fitness for Everton.

The 26-year-old striker has only made 14 Premier League appearances this season and scored his first goal since October against Leicester City on Monday to help the Toffees gain a potentially vital point in their relegation battle.

"It is not always easy but you have to keep believing and trusting the process," he told BBC Radio Merseyside, external.

"I have had a few setbacks along the road, but I continue to believe that it is not going to last forever and I will at some point be back on the pitch helping my team-mates.

"You have seen in the past three games I have got better and better, gaining match sharpness and confidence on the pitch. I back myself to make a big impact for the team.

"[Being out injured] is hard to deal with as what you don’t see is the work that you put in and how much it means to me personally to play for Everton and help them stay in the Premier League.

"I live and breathe what I do."