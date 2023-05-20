Tavernier 'a different type of leader' after five years as captain - Beale

Michael Beale has praised James Tavernier as the captain prepares to make his 400th Rangers appearance, saying he has grown into a great leader over five years of highs and lows.

Right-back Tavernier, 31, is set to hit the milestone on Sunday at Easter Road, where he made his Rangers debut in a 6-2 League Cup win over Hibs in July 201.

“When I came in 2018 as one of the assistants, James had inherited the captaincy before we came in and he kept it,” said manager Beale.

“He certainly was then more of a captain in terms of his performances on the pitch and around the building.

“There were other people equally as strong or more stronger than him, in terms of personality and in terms of driving standards.

“Now five years later and all of those appearances and winning and losing, he must have had probably around 70 games in Europe for Rangers, he’s a completely different boy.

“He’s at a different stage of his career and life, he’s a different type of leader now and not just only on the pitch but in terms of standards around it.

“He’s really important and he’s one of the three or four that will remain this summer that have seen a lot at this club, therefore their importance goes up yet again.”