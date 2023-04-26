Too many changes to playing styles in recent seasons have played a part in Tottenham's failure to end their trophy drought, according to former Spurs midfielder Gus Poyet.

The Uruguayan was part of Juande Ramos' coaching staff when Tottenham won the League Cup in 2008, which remains their most recent silverware.

Spurs are on the verge of missing out on Champions League football next season and are without a full-time manager after interim boss Cristian Stellini departed the club following the 6-1 thrashing at Newcastle on Sunday.

Poyet told BBC Radio Scotland's Sacked in the Morning podcast: "I've got many friends who support Tottenham and I know how much it means for them to win a trophy.

"I was there as an assistant for the last trophy in 2008 and I saw the reaction after that trophy. It was tremendous - it was like they were back to life.

"I didn't expect them to take so long to get another. They had very good years, under [Mauricio] Pochettino especially. Then there have been too many changes of style for a team like that. You go from Pochettino to [Jose] Mourinho, then to Nuno [Espirito Santo], then to [Antonio] Conte."

Discussing the patience shown to managers to allow them to achieve success at clubs, Poyet added: "It's getting harder because you have no time.

"You need to try to gain time by winning, and at the same time try to get the system working."

