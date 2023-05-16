It is perhaps no surprise that Marco Silva's name has been linked to other Premier League vacancies after guiding Fulham to the Championship title last term and then marshalling them through an excellent first season back in the top flight.

BBC Radio London's Phil Parry told the Far Post podcast: "They're going to finish in the top 10, which is amazing in their first season back and when you consider their previous two incarnations in the Premier League and how disappointing they were for the fans.

"I think the only fear they have, and this was starting to emerge last week, is what is Marco Silva's future?

"There were just a few nibbles and hints and suggestions about him being prised away or tempted away. He's been such an important figure over the past two years in galvanising Fulham and getting them to where they are."

Silva said last week there was "nothing new" to report when asked if he had started discussions about a new contract with the club.

Former Premier League defender Steve Brown added: "He's got comfortable at Fulham, he knows the team, he's spent two years getting it to this point. Why would you leave that to go somewhere that's a bit chaotic at the moment?"

