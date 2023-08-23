'Success makes you want even more' - Silva

Bernardo Silva is targeting more success with Manchester City after signing a new contract with the club.

The Portugal midfielder's previous deal was due to run out in 2025 and he has signed a one-year extension which will keep him at the club until 2026.

He said: "I’ve had six incredible years at Manchester City and I’m delighted to extend my time here.

"Winning the Treble last season was extremely special and it’s exciting to be part of a squad where there is such a hunger and passion.

"Success makes you want even more, and this club gives me that opportunity to keep on winning.

"I love the manager, my team-mates and the fans and hope we can share even more great memories in the coming years."