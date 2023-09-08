Duncan urges quick adjustment to kickstart season

Ryan Duncan admits Aberdeen need to quickly adjust to the extra demands of European football if their domestic season is to be a success.

After defeat by Hacken in the Europa League play-offs, the Dons have been grouped with Eintracht Frankfurt, PAOK and HJK Helsinki in the Conference League.

Barry Robson's side are only off the bottom of the Premiership on goal difference after taking two points from their opening four games.

“Obviously we haven’t had the start to the season we would have liked," said the 19-year-old attacking midfielder.

"At the same time it’s very early on and I think when we get into our rhythm and start get used to the Thursday-Sunday thing we will be fine.

“It’s obviously a long long way to go but if you look at Hearts last year they struggled at times as well.

"It’s new for a lot of us playing Thursday-Sunday but as footballers we just need to get used to it quickly."

Academy gradate Duncan can't wait for a first taste of group-stage action with his boyhood club.

“I grew up an Aberdeen fan and always wanted to play for the club," the Scotland U21 international added.

“It’s what you dream of as a kid. There are not many people that get to play for their hometown team in a European competition. I am definitely relishing it and looking forward to it starting.”