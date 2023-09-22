Steve Cooper hopes the players he has brought in this summer give Nottingham Forest "more variety" but accepts his squad remains a work in progress.

Callum Hudson-Odoi and Anthony Elanga have both opened their accounts in recent weeks and offer a different blend of pace and trickery to how Forest attacked last season.

With champions Manchester City looming at the weekend, Cooper says there is plenty of work to do in his strive for improvement.

"Things don't just happen," he said. "We are always trying to find the right balance but the intention is always to improve the squad and give ourselves a bit more variety.

"But new players coming in don't always hit the ground running and play well. You saw that a bit against Burnley where there were some positive signs and in other parts we looked very new.

"Eventually, we want a squad that is full of togetherness and has good connections. We are further along the line with that but have to pick up results along the way too."

Cooper also praised Hudson-Odoi for his fine equalising goal against Burnley and is pleased with what the former Chelsea winger has shown so far.

"He has been great since he came in," Cooper added. "He had some good moments the other nights and also showed some things we need to work with him.

"We will support him, push him and be tough with him in the right moments to try to get the best out of him.

"If we do that, we have a good player on our hands."