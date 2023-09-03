Arsenal 3-1 Man United: Key stats
Declan Rice’s goal on 95 minutes and 43 seconds was the latest winning goal ever scored in a Premier League fixture between Arsenal and Manchester United.
Arsenal are unbeaten in their last six Premier League games against Manchester United at the Emirates (W5 D1), and have now won three consecutive home league games against them for the first time since May 1991.
Marcus Rashford became just the second Manchester United player to score in three consecutive Premier League appearances against Arsenal, along with Robin van Persie who did so between 2012 and 2013.
Martin Odegaard netted his 25th Premier League goal for Arsenal, he’s now scored more league goals than any other Gunners player since the start of last season (17).
Manchester United’s Christian Eriksen registered his 75th assist in the Premier League, moving ahead of Thierry Henry (74) and into fifth for most assists by overseas players in the competition’s history.