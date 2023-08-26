For all the clear - unspoken - frustration at the penalty decision that condemned Forest to defeat at Old Trafford, manager Steve Cooper was honest enough to admit he needed to look at his own side for the reasons behind their 3-2 reverse.

Towards the end of the first-half, after the surge from Manchester United pulling one goal back had eased, Forest were back on top and had big chances to restore their advantage.

They didn't take them - and that allowed the hosts to launch their comeback.

Forest have been unlucky to come away with nothing from testing trips to Arsenal and Manchester United, but Cooper knows the harsh realities of Premier League life now.

Forest must make the most of their opportunities if they are to steer clear of trouble this season.