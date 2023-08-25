Iraola spoke highly of new signing Tyler Adams: "I think he will bring us a lot of energy. I think he's a very dynamic player. Playing as a six, he will help us with the ball and without the ball. He's a young player but with enough experience to be one of the players on the pitch that are pushing for the team."

Adams is currently out injured and his return date is still unknown: "We don't know. I hope it's as soon as we can, but he's a player that I don't think has played since March. He's coming back from surgery with difficult situations during this period, so we cannot rush it. We have to make sure that he also feels safe."

Joe Rothwell is "adjusting well" to his new role on the pitch: "He's willing to take on everything that he can, as soon as possible. He's helping us a lot, especially at the moment where we are lacking some players in the middle."

On Saturday's opponents Tottenham, Iraola said: "They are a good team, they want to keep the ball and they try and attract you in the build-up. If you don't press, they don't lose the ball - but if you go, they will attack those spaces. So it's a game where you have to take the right decisions, like when to push or when to keep back, and let's hope we take them."