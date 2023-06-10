Simon Stone, BBC Sport

This news has been expected since Sampdoria confirmed Radrizzani had taken a stake in the club, which had just been relegated to Serie B.

The brutal truth is that Radrizzani, charismatic as he is, lacks the funds to really shove Leeds up the Premier League in the way the 49ers have.

It was hoped they could escape again this term but, ultimately, they just were not good enough and not even interim boss Sam Allardyce could save them.

However, while no-one would choose to get relegated because of the uncertainty it brings, under the circumstances it does not need to be a disaster.

Allardyce has gone, just as director of football Victor Orta went before him. Recruitment-wise, Leeds are starting with a clean slate.

What they are not starting with in the Championship is a level playing field. Given the parachute payments and their enormous fan base, quite frankly, it would reflect very badly if Leeds did not go straight back up.

The same could be said about Leicester and Southampton, putting the real pressure on the two clubs who went down in 2021-22 and did not come straight back - Norwich and Watford.

There are structural issues to address around Elland Road, which will be expensive to modernise but badly needs it. However, on the pitch, this deal has to be good for the club.