We asked you to cast your mind back and tell us your best and worst Aberdeen signings over the years.

You didn't disappoint...

George: Hans Gillhaus, what a player he was. Had an immediate impact in the team with his goalscoring.

Allan: Scott Brown, but not for the normal reasons. As much as I admired what he brought to Celtic, him going to the Dons brought a media circus that Brown the pantomime villain revelled in. For example, during the Rangers game at Pittodrie. However, our failed manager decided, against better judgement, as an experienced player, to bin him.

Alan: My best signings are Hicham Zerouali, Lee Richardson, Duncan Shearer and Davie Dodds and the worst were Antoine Kombouare, Tsanko Tsvetanov, Anthony Stewart and Noel Whelan.

Andy: I remember the Dons team of 1994-95 and the big summer signing that was Paul Bernard. Good grief, what a nightmare!

Stuart: Best signing for me has to be Charlie Nicholas. A dud of a signing was full-back David Winnie.

Graham: Our worst signing ever must be Nigel Pepper.He seems to have been sent off as many times as he played, setting the bar low.

Anonymous: Our best was Gillhaus, he was an awesome player, although Dean Windass will always bring back happy memories. Our worst was Pepper, just why?

Ian: Our worst signing has to be centre-half Anthony Stewart. He had no leadership skills and I question why he was given the captain's role.

Kieran: One of our most ambitious signings was Craig Hignett back in the 90s - he was a very good technical player. And one of our worst signings was Jay Emmanuel-Thomas from two years ago. The guy couldn’t even jump to head the ball. I mean, imagine a striker not being able to jump.

Brian: I view Zoltan Varga as the best footballer ever signed by Aberdeen - he was light years ahead of anyone else. I would go to games just to watch him! Pepper was probably the worst player that signed for the Dons - he was an absolute disaster. However, the absolute best signing was Alex Ferguson - he made the city proud of their team!

Roy: The best player ever to sign for Aberdeen was Varga in the 70s.

Liam: I've never seen us Dons fans collectively love a player as much as we love Duk. Graeme Shinnie also has to be up there as one of the best signings in recent years. Our worst signing, ability-wise, would have to be Nicky Maynard and the worst because of his attitude would be Mark Kerr.

Sandy: Our best signing was the legendary Varga. His skill was way above anyone else in Scotland. It’s a shame we only had him for one season. The worst was easily Scott Brown, what a waste of time - on a par with the guy that signed him.

Neil: Bernard was not that bad of a player, but he was never worth the £1m we paid for him, not even in today’s market and this was 30 years ago. He was just a terrible waste of money.