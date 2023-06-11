Rodri scoring the winning goal in the Champions League was a fitting end to a historic season, says former Manchester City midfielder Michael Brown.

The Spain anchorman swept home a composed strike midway through the second half before peeling away in raucous celebration and Brown believes his importance in Pep Guardiola's side is underestimated.

"He has had a wonderful season, and I am so pleased for him," Brown told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"He is so unselfish but is probably the best in the world in the position. He steps up whenever he is needed to and has been exceptional.

"Everyone was thinking it was going to be Erling Haaland that made the difference - but it was fitting it was Rodri."

Ex-Real Madrid and England centre-back Jonathan Woodgate agreed, adding: "I think Guardiola sees something of himself in Rodri. Can you imagine the tips and details he has given to him?

"He has been brilliant ever since he came to the club."

